Why Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Friendly, but Not BFFs

Don’t get us wrong: There’s no truth to those rumors that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship is rocky. The two, who are set to be sisters-in-law when Markle marries Prince Harry in May, are certainly amicable. But there’s a difference between being friendly and being inseparable.

“I think they are certainly friendly and they are spending more time with each other. You know they’re neighbors in Kensington Palace and I know that Meghan enjoys going over to see Kate and the children, and she does enjoy that. I’m told there’s always an open invitation for her to be with Kate ever when she wants,” royal expert and author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love told InStyle. “I think that any animosity is probably a fabrication in the press. I’ve never heard to suggest that they don’t get along.”

CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

You’re right if you could hear the “but” coming, though.

“I do hear plenty to suggest that they’re quite different people and that have quite different interests and that Meghan is quite independent and very confident and very keen to I think establish her own network of friends over here in London,” Nicholl added.

“So that’s certainly not to say she’s snubbed Kate in any way. I think they do spend time together. But I think Meghan’s keen not to rely too much on Kate and to have her own friends as well.”

It seems that Markle certainly already has a group of good friends in London, as they were quick to throw her a lavish spa-themed bridal shower earlier in March. Middleton wasn’t present at the three-day event, but that doesn’t mean anything in terms of their relationship.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When the two stepped out for Markle’s first official event with Queen Elizabeth on March 12, the two exchanged very authentic-looking smiles outside of Westminster Abbey and even seemingly color-coordinated their looks.

PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images

We have no doubt that they will continue to get closer over time—especially if Meghan and Harry start a family of their own. The prince said in a November interview with the BBC that they hope to start one "in the near future."