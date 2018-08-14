Before She Met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Blogged About Kate Middleton and Being a Princess 

Meghan Markle may be Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex now, but back in 2014, she was a blogger. Talk about a career pivot.

The Suits star ran a (since-deleted) lifestyle blog called The Tig, where she mused about everything from fashion to travel to philanthropy, long before her path to Duchess-dom. One of the topics she touched on in 2014? Funnily enough, becoming a princess.

As fate would have it, Markle wrote about her dream of becoming a princess ... a fictional cartoon action hero princess, that is. The subject came up as she introduced an interview with fellow IRL royalty, Princess Alia Al-Senussi of Libya.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power,” Markle admitted, referencing the titular heroine of popular animated series that peaked in popularity in the mid 1980s. (Lucky for Meghan, a Netflix reboot is apparently in the works as we speak.)

Adding fuel to the fire? A shout-out to her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate," she wrote.

Little did she know that her own royal wedding to Prince Harry a short four years later would be just as much of a spectacle. Markle may not have become She-Ra, but she's coming close enough by paving her own way.