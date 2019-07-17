How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Relationship Is Evolving Past the Royal Feud

From the beginning, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were friendly with one another, but not the palace's new BFFs everyone imagined they'd be. Their cordial relationship prompted rumors of a rift at Kensington Palace, and reports about their alleged feud reached an all-time high late last year.

However, Meghan and Kate seemingly squashed the tabloid fodder while appearing to have a blast together at Wimbledon over the weekend. Aside from their laughter and whispers in the stands during the annual tennis tournament, Kate reportedly comforted Meghan when her friend Serena Williams lost the match. “Kate put her hand out and rubbed Meghan’s back to console her,” an on-looker told People.

According to a royal family insider, the two are genuinely building a real friendship based on their roles as mothers. “They’re each a little more relaxed,” says the source. “They have more in common now.” Plus, babies are “allowing them more time to be like family.” Cue: the polo playdate photos.

“Babies are a great leveler,” adds royal commenter Victoria Arbiter. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”



Meanwhile, Kate is helping Meghan navigate being a new mother in the spotlight, which she previously labeled to be "lonely" and "isolating." With just Prince George and Princess Charlotte at home, Kate opened up about her struggles with motherhood during a 2017 appearance promoting mental wellness with Prince William and Harry.

“It is lonely at times. You do feel quite isolated," she told a group of young mothers. "But actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you’re going through. But it’s being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out.”

With three babies under her belt, it sounds like Kate could be a great resource for Meghan.