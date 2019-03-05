Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Mark Their First Joint Appearance in 2019

The royal Fab Four have reunited for the first time this year. Since attending church service on Christmas Day, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William respectively, haven't hung out publicly — until now.

During a reception honoring the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles's investiture as Prince of Wales, the royal family fittingly celebrated in gorgeous formal ensembles at Buckingham Palace.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Kate were sartorial opposites with their own distinct takes on party attire. For her part, Megs wore a metallic brocade dress that hit above the knee, which she paired underneath a stunning stark white Amanda Wakeley coat. A satin clutch in blush and matching nude Paul Andrew heels (shop in black here) provided the finishing touches to her outfit.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate opted for a mint green prairie-style dress with a midi hemline and ruffled sleeves. She wore flesh-colored heels similar to Meghan's, but in a lighter shade, and carried a silver purse throughout the event.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Both ladies stuck with their tried and true beauty looks, with Meghan sweeping her hair into a messy bun and Kate sporting her signature blowout.

We're hoping this is just the first of many joint appearances from the duchesses in 2019.