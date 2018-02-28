Meghan Markle’s Dress Was Nearly 1,000 Percent More Expensive Than Kate Middleton’s

Being a polished royal comes with a hefty price tag. The travel cost, the expensive looks, and the event ball gowns aren't cheap, but every once in awhile, a royal outfit can come at a comparatively affordable price that some of us mere mortals can afford. Case in point: Kate Middleton's latest dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday assembled with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and her husband Prince William for their first official joint royal event: the Royal Foundation Forum. The expectant mother wore a Seraphine maternity dress ($169; seraphine.com) in her favorite color.

CHRIS JACKSON/Getty

Seraphine dresses have been a standout staple of Middleton's wardrobe as she prepares to welcome baby No. 3, and this particular tailored empire-waist look fits the mold just as well. It also likely fits into personal fashion budgets, coming in at $169 total. Middleton has worn it before and with its stretch fabric and elegant draping, it's no wonder.

Instead of an under-$200 option like Middleton, Markle took a slightly different route with a still-in-stock Jason Wu belted wrap dress ($1,795, nordstrom.com).

CHRIS JACKSON/Getty

Markle chose to wear the navy look that included trench-inspired detailing and no sleeves. The Jason Wu dress totals $1,795, which is a bit pricier than what Middleton wore. Markle accessorized the dress with a pair of Aquazzura Casablanca suede pumps ($750, matchesfashion.com) and Isabel Marant gold-tone hoops ($90, netaporter.com).

Even with the outfit differences, they both seemed to be in sync with each other in terms of style, both wearing blue and both wearing knee-length dresses, similar hairstyles, and simple heels. With only two and a half months to go before they're officially sisters-in-law.