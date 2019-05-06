Why Meghan Markle Skipped the Traditional Postpartum Photo Shoot

Meghan Markle just rewrote royal history with the birth of Baby Sussex.

In an unprecedented move, Meghan chose not to stand on the steps of Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital to pose for photos right after giving birth. Instead, the new mom decided to march to the beat of her own drummer — and TBH we don't blame her.

News broke early this morning that the Duchess of Sussex was in labor, and shortly after, an announcement was made on the @sussexroyal Instagram that Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed a boy.

And instead of the traditional hospital-side photo call, Prince Harry gave an adorably happy press conference about their new baby, confirming that Baby Sussex was "a little bit overdue," and telling reporters, “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well." TBH, having Prince Harry out there to update us all (as opposed to having Meghan get dressed and photo shoot-ready just hours after giving birth) seems like a much more feminist move. But let's not give him too much credit — it was Meghan that did all the work.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he acknowledged, "but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so I just wanted to share this with everybody."

In March, mom of three and CEO of Fridababy, Chelsea Hischorn, wrote an open letter to the duchess, begging her to do things differently this time around, and to highlight the not-so-glamorous reality of giving birth. And it seems like Meghan heard her loud and clear.

"So when the 'big reveal' day arrives but you’re feeling like all the King’s horses and all the King’s men couldn’t put your vagina back together again — use this stage to do your part for all women who are about to embark on their first 'fourth trimester,'" wrote Hischorn. "Skip the pomp and circumstance of the baby parade."

Hischorn is likely referring to Kate Middleton's polished appearances following the birth of each of her children. While leaving Lindo Wing, Kate appears flawless every time, with her hair blown out and makeup professionally done — all while cradling her newborn and waving to the crowd.

Image zoom Chris Jackson

Keira Knightley, who just announced she is pregnant with her second child, has even come forward to criticize Kate's staged baby reveals, offering her perspective in an essay titled "The Weaker Sex."

"Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate," she wrote at one point in the piece. "Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers.”

Maybe Meghan forged a new path forward for the royal family with her ultra-modern baby debut. Fingers crossed!