Meghan Markle Swapped Her Wrap Dress for an On-Trend Jumpsuit

If you haven't already, please take a moment to gaze upon these adorable new photos of Baby Archie in all his red-headed glory. We'll wait.

Now that we've got that out of the way, we can return to Archie's mom, Meghan Markle, who kept us on our toes by changing her outfit following her first event of the day.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, who wore a printed blue Club Monaco dress while introducing Archie to the Archbishop Desmond Tutu, traded in her wrap dress for a sleek black deep-V Everlane jumpsuit ($120; everlane.com) with a belted waist. She accessorized sparingly, adding just a pair of gold Gas Bijoux statement earrings and black pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps to round out the minimalist look.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Meghan has already worn four wrap dresses during her royal tour, making it a favorite silhouette of the duchess, but we're always here for a great jumpsuit.

During her second engagement of the day, Meghan met with women entrepreneurs at the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town. According to royal reporter Emily Andrews the duchess learned about the work of female tech entrepreneurs in South Africa as well as the "Ladies Who Launch" conversation series that brings together women entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate decision makers.

Meghan will now join 12 inspiring female entrepreneurs to learn how the #LadiesWhoLaunch conversation series is supporting and inspiring them. The goal is to “ignite the opportunity” through network building between aspiring and successful women and role models in business. pic.twitter.com/AbfiQOoSwy — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 25, 2019

Meghan told reporters Wednesday that "being a working mom and traveling as well with a baby, my goodness, it's a lot. But it's all so exciting." We can't imagine it's easy being Meghan, but we're certainly glad to have her back in the public eye.