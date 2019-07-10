Meghan Markle Was Just Called a "Nightmare" by a Wimbledon Official for Wearing Jeans

Meghan Markle's low-key outing to see friend Serena Williams play tennis at Wimbledon has turned into one huge drama. First, people were upset with the duchess for her no-photo policy while sitting in the stands, and, now, a Wimbledon official just called her a "nightmare" for committing a fashion faux pas at the games.

For the occasion, Meghan kept it casual in a white and black pinstripe blazer with a T-shirt underneath and jeans. Apparently, it's against etiquette to wear denim in the All England Club members' area where Meghan was sitting, so a lot of people are in an uproar.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Times UK spoke to several on-lookers at the event, and one official said: "It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare." Meanwhile, one club member explained why there were so many issues with Meghan's appearance (in addition to her denim-wearing ways).

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

"She wanted to come incognito but there were problems. They couldn’t invite her into the royal box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena," the source said. "Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the Royal Family."

Understandably, rules are rules, but attacking someone for wearing jeans to a tennis match is a bit extreme.