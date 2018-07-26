Meghan Markle’s J. Crew Bag Is On Sale for Under $100 Right Now

It's pretty safe to say that there are many fans across the world who would love to take a deep dive into Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe. The newly minted Duchess of Sussex is firmly in the spotlight, which means that every outfit she wears is inevitably copied by her loyal followers, and Thursday morning's look was no exception.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Markle and her husband Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Sentebale Polo 2018 to watch a charity polo match (which Harry is playing in!). For the fun morning out, Markle stuck to some of her favorite brands. The duchess returned to her go-to dress designer Carolina Herrera (she also wore the brand at Trooping of the Colour earlier this year), opting for a navy retro chic Resort 2019 look that she paired with blue sparkling earrings.

While the dress is certainly beautiful, Markle's bag is more widely available—and it's currently on sale.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The wicker fan clutch is made by J. Crew, and it's currently available on the site for 30% off with the code FLASH. For under $100, that's not a bad deal, especially since it now has the royal seal of approval.

It just goes to show that a royal closet doesn't have to be chock-full of obscenely priced fashion.