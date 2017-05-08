Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Got an Invitation to Pippa Middleton’s Wedding

Back in April, jaws dropped when we learned that Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, would be attending Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in late May. Considering the royals’ strict rule against bringing unmarried and un-engaged partners to the event, it was a big deal that Markle scored an invite, granted it was only to the reception and not the ceremony.

But according to U.K. Telegraph's sources, the American actress will be on hand for Middleton’s nuptials to financier James Matthews on May 20 at St. Mark’s Church in Engelfield, England. Markle has reportedly received a full invitation to both the ceremony and the reception as Prince Harry’s date, breaking royal precedent. This couple must be getting super serious.

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

The duo made their first official public appearance over the weekend at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. Markle was in the stands as she watched her boyfriend compete, and the two even shared a sweet smooch after the match.

JWMAL/The Mega Agency

Could this mean that an engagement is imminent? Or possibly, that these two are secretly betrothed? We’re marking our calendars for May 20 for another public spotting.