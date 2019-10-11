Meghan Markle Gave a Touching Speech Addressed to Girls Everywhere

Meghan Markle just shared an uplifting message aimed at young girls in a moving, impactful speech.

On Oct. 11, the International Day of the Girl, the Duchess of Sussex took to the Royal Instagram account to share some truly powerful words.

"Every girl has potential. She has promise. She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play, and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is," Meghan says in the video. "So, to each one of you — keep asking questions. Keep pushing forward. Keep shining brightly. Know your worth, and know that we are behind you every step of the way." It's an inspirational message, to be sure.

"Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide," read the Instagram clip's accompanying caption. "Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence." The lengthy text continued with a reminder of what the day is all about.

"It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be."

Meghan has long been an advocate for women's rights, and took several moments out of her royal tour of South Africa to tackle some of the most important issues facing women and girls throughout the world. During one of her outings in Cape Town, she held a "meeting of the minds" with women in the country ranging from a "legendary anti-apartheid activist, female parliamentarians, professors, educators and policy makers to discuss the rights of women in South Africa."

"Issues of gender inequality affect women throughout the world, independent of race, color, creed, or socioeconomic background," said Markle. "In the last week I’ve met with women from all walks of life — religious leaders such as the first female rabbi in Capetown, grassroots leaders in Nyanga at Mbokodo, community activists, parliamentarians, and so many more." The Duchess reminded us that "hoping" for change and simply willing it to happen wouldn't be enough if we wanted to see a difference.

"It is not enough to simply hope for a better future," she concluded. "The only way forward is 'hope in action.'"

On this special day, hopefully Meghan's words both in her latest clip and from her previous efforts can inspire someone to make a move for change – or help ensure girls everywhere know their worth.