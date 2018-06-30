How Meghan Markle May Have Inspired Princess Beatrice's New Royal Look

Before Meghan Markle entered the picture, Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew, was known for her lace dresses, frilly accessories, and penchant for bright colors. But now that Markle is officially a part of the royal family, there has been a noticeable shift in the princess's wardrobe.

According to celebrity stylist Rochelle White, Beatrice's new look may have been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex. Though, who wouldn't want to mirror Meghan's impeccable style?

"Beatrice has definitely been taking notes on the royal fashion of Meghan," White told The Daily Mail. "She has been a big influence on fashion, trends and style and I think she has seen the power in that."

She added, "This has probably made her look at her own fashion and style choices."

We have to say, the evidence White presents is pretty convincing. Pre-Meghan Beatrice's appearance was more conservative and ultra-feminine, and, now, she is opting for ensembles that are still ladylike but with a modern flair.

"Beatrice's once beloved frills, bold patterns and colors have been swapped for simple dresses and the jacket over the shoulders," explains White.

Take for instance, the white minidress she wore with a boxy bag and cobalt blue heels at the V&A summer party earlier this month. The look felt youthful, with a playful ruffled panel on one side.

Or when she slipped on a peacock print Mary Katrantzou dress with a leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

"I think she has been inspired by past and current looks of Meghan," says White.

Critics, including White, of Beatrice's past fashion choices felt she dressed older than her age, but that's no longer the case. "The styles she is choosing now are much more fashionable and on trend. I think they look much more flattering for her."

No matter what (or who) sparked Princess Beatrice's recent style streak, we're here for it!