Meghan Markle Has a Hidden Talent That Makes Her a Wedding Planning Pro  

Meghan Markle is many things: actress, lifestyle guru, prospective royal, professional briefcase holder, and master of the messy bun. But this just in, the bride-to-be has yet another impressive skill to add her already lengthy resume: calligrapher extraordinaire.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to Paper Source CEO Winnie Park, Markle worked part-time at one of their Beverly Hills stores between 2004 and 2005. “She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy,” Park told People.

Meghan Markle has a talent with her elegant use of Calligraphy - but it is tricky for us Graphologists! What do you think? pic.twitter.com/rcE5jZsE9O — Graphology (@BAOGraphology) December 3, 2017

In addition to her duties at Paper Source, Markle also worked as a freelance calligrapher, taking on special projects such as the invitations to Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 2005 wedding.

Speaking of weddings … is Meghan’s hidden talent going to work its way into her special day on May 19? Although the invitations have already been sent out, Park thinks Markle may create a second, personalized batch for close family and friends.

“They are a couple who would send a personal touch to close friends and family,” Park explained. “My guess is they will likely have a very personal invitation going out specifically for events before or after the formal ceremony.”