Meghan Markle Wore a Headscarf to Visit the Oldest Mosque in South Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embarked on a busy second day of their royal tour in South Africa on Tuesday, beginning the morning on Monwabisi Beach and spending their afternoon at Auwal Mosque, built in 1794.

Naturally, the change in scenery (and sartorial etiquette) constituted an outfit change, and the Duchess of Sussex ditched her black skinny jeans and denim jacket for an army green Staud maxidress, the same pair of beige Sam Edelman flats, and a cream-colored headscarf.

The Duke of Sussex changed into more formal ware as well, swapping his loose green button-down and sneakers for a beige blazer, matching pants, and brown dress shoes.

Women are expected to cover their hair and most of their body before entering a mosque, wearing a long-sleeved maxidress or a long-sleeved blouse and maxiskirt. For men, it’s customary to wear full-length pants and long sleeves.

Prince Harry is expected to make stops in Angola, Botswana, and Malawi during the rest of the trip, while Markle will stay in South Africa with Baby Archie for the duration.