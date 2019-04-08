An Unearthed Handwritten Letter Shows That Meghan Markle Has Always Had Manners Worthy of a Royal

On May 19, 2018, former actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, officially making her a part of the royal family. But even before that, Meghan already had the manners — and penmanship — fitting of a royal.

InStyle recently unearthed a handwritten note that she personally wrote to thank one of our editors in 2011 after an interview, and it proves that Meghan has always been unfailingly polite.

Image zoom Courtesy of Courtney Higgs.

The note reads:

"Dear Karen,

It was such a pleasure to sit & chat with you and the other ladies at InStyle. I can't wait for you to see the pilot and hear your thoughts. Thanks for your support!

xo,

Meghan Markle"

The note was dated April 13, 2011 — just a few months before her show, Suits, premiered on USA that June.

The very royal handwriting makes sense, given that she worked as a freelance calligrapher while she was going on auditions to launch her career as an actress.

In 2013, she told Glamour that she went to an all-girls Catholic school, where she was taught penmanship courses. Those skills later came in handy, she told Esquire in 2013, when she wrote the invitations for Robin Thicke's wedding to Paula Patton, as well as holiday greeting cards that Dolce and Gabbana sent to celebrities. And, according to NBC, she also taught calligraphy at a Paper Source store in Beverly Hills.

She even shared her calligraphy skills with Larry King during an interview:

Royal-worthy calligraphy aside, sending a personalized handwritten note after an interview is a very rare, classy touch. No wonder she and Queen Elizabeth seem to get along so well.