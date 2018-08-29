Meghan Markle's Tuxedo Minidress Is Date Night Goals

Meghan Markle spent Wednesday getting in touch with her American roots in a very theatrical way — by seeing Hamilton alongside husband Prince Harry. The official royal visit marks the first time Markle has stepped into the spotlight since her family feud with Thomas Markle reached new heights, but the Duchess of Sussex didn't look bothered as she chatted with theatergoers in a short tuxedo minidress by Canadian label Judith and Charles.

The entire evening raised money for a charity Harry co-founded called Sentebale, which supports the mental health of children as well as young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Shutterstock

For the night out at the theater, Markle chose to go bolder than she's ever gone as a royal, opting for the minidress by Judith and Charles and simple black heels.

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Might Have to Get Involved in the Thomas Markle Drama After All

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle’s Mom Probably Won’t Get Involved in Her Feud with Dad

Leave it to the American Founding Fathers to bring the risky fashionista out of Markle once again.