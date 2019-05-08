Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Gave a Long, Strange Statement About Baby Archie

It was only a matter of time before Meghan Markle's half-sister spoke up about the arrival of baby Archie. Samantha Markle gave a long-winded statement to the Daily Mail, saying that she's excited about the birth of the royal baby — and hopes that it means the "big family" will all reunite.

"Well, I love it," she began. "Family is family. What I think is incredible is that it’s a great moment historically and although the adults have a lot of water under the bridge, I would really like to see everyone reach out. We’ve extended the olive branch and now it is Meghan’s turn."

It's unclear which olive branch she's referring to. The time she came after George Clooney for defending Meghan publicly? Or the time she announced a second-tell all book about her half-sister?

“We’re all welcoming the baby — Markles, Raglands, Sussexes, Windsors," her statement continued. "In terms of the gene pool, we’ve all made a contribution to this wonderful little boy who will probably grow up to be an exceptional man and we’d like to treat this as if we’re all a big family. It would be nice not to react to what we’ve heard in the news but to personally meet him and let him judge us for himself.”

It's not hard to see why Samantha wouldn't want baby Archie to judge the Markles by what they've said in the news — after all, Samantha did once say that she would blame Meghan if their father, Thomas Markle, died. Plus, there is the fact that Samantha is reportedly on Scotland Yard's "fixated persons list" because of the possible risks that she poses to the royal family's reputation.

"I want him to know he’s got a big family and he’s part of an amazing historical time and we’re excited for him," she continued. "We’re excited for Meg and Harry — I am really excited for her. I love her, she’s my baby sister and it doesn’t matter what we’ve all said back and forth but she’s got to do the right thing. I just want to say Meg, you’ve got a world here and family here [in the U.S.] that’s excited for you."

She also brings their father into the mix, telling Daily Mail, "I want Meg to be part of [her dad Thomas's] life, I want Meg to be able to share this beautiful time with him in whatever way she can."

Thomas Markle, for his part, gave a surprisingly good-willed statement about the birth of the baby.

"I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well," he told The Sun, “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor. God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

In her statement, Samantha added that she hoped Meghan "decided to do the right thing for my dad. Life is short and we’re family. I hope she decides to do the right thing this time.”

We can only assume that "the right thing," to Samantha, is to open up lines of communication with the Markles again — despite that by all accounts, she and her half-sister were never close in the first place, and despite the lengths Samantha and Thomas have gone in smearing Meghan in the press.

To that end, we won't be holding our breaths for reconciliation anytime soon, especially given that Samantha's statement on Baby Sussex manages to be congratulatory and a strange warning at the same time.