Samantha Markle Is Reportedly Under Investigation for Cyberbullying Meghan

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha was suspended from Twitter earlier this year, and now, it looks like she’s facing even more serious repercussions for her online behavior. According to Daily Mail, police in Florida have opened up an investigation into Samantha Markle for cyberbullying after she allegedly wrote multiple online messages about Meghan and Prince Harry.

According to the Mail, police received complaints from multiple countries, including the U.K., Canada, and Sweden, though it’s unclear who exactly contacted authorities.

“There have been multiple reports of allegations of cyberbullying made,” an officer working on the case for Polk County Sheriff Department in Florida told the Sunday Mirror. "Samantha Markle is aware of this allegation. She has not been arrested. This is an ongoing case and I cannot speculate on a timeline yet or make any other comment.”

Though it’s unclear exactly what crime Samantha is being investigated for, cyberbullying can be considered a form of harassment, which is illegal under Florida law.

The news comes after the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about the hardships she’s faced in light of negative press coverage.

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’” she admitted in a recent documentary. “I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging. I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair. And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”

In early October, the Sussexes announced they would be taking action against what Prince Harry called a "ruthless campaign" against Meghan in the tabloid media.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person," he wrote. "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”