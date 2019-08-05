Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Had Some Wild Things to Say About Archie's Christening

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, has had some explosive things to say about the duchess in the past (from blaming Meghan if their father dies to dragging her mom Doria Ragland into the Markle family drama), but her latest comments might be the most bizarre ones yet.

Almost a month after the event, Samantha Markle spoke to The Daily Star about Archie's christening, calling the Duchess of Sussex "callous," "shameful," and a "disgrace to the Markle family name."

“Everything about the christening look faked and photoshopped but more at issue is the fact that she has traded an entire family to be royal and shame on her," she said, blasting Meghan for what she called "non-Christian behavior," adding, “I’m surprised the church did not catch fire when she walked into it.”

The, uh, incendiary comments seem to stem from her anger over the Markle family not being included in the christening (or any other part of Meghan's life), despite having been estranged from Meghan for some time — and despite the comments Samantha, their father, and Meghan's half-brother have made about her in the press.

“For my sister to go into a church knowing what she has done to our father, ignoring him through every holiday, the wedding, two heart attacks the birth and the christening, is disrespectful," she told The Daily Star. “My father has been amazing to her and all the PR in the world will not make her actions right. I hope the guilt consumes her."

She also likened Archie's situation to Beauty and the Beast, telling the outlet, "Archie is beautiful, but the circumstances surrounding the christening and my sister’s cold callousness and disregard to our family, especially our father, is the beast."

Last month, Meghan's father had a surprisingly calm reaction to not being invited to the christening. “I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14,” he said. “And Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness.”

Samantha told Daily Star that she and her father still want to meet Archie, though she doesn't seem to be trying to attract bees with honey.

“I suppose the family will have to give Archie his little gifts when he is older and escaped the clutches of his controlling mother and can meet family himself," she said. “I hope Archie becomes a flaming liberal that ventures out to meet family himself and hopefully everyone won't be passed away by that time. Meg has no right to give him a tunnel vision existence.”