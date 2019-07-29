Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Came After Her Relationship with Mom Doria Ragland

Since her relationship with Prince Harry threw her into a much more intense spotlight, Meghan Markle has had to deal with very public criticism — even from her family.

Over the weekend, her estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., spoke up to the Mirror, asking Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to step in and help mend their family rift, and even suggested that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland (whom she happens to be very close to), could soon be cut out of her life.

"Doria gets to visit Meghan a day here, a day there – that’s about it," he said. "That’s probably the next relationship that’s going to fall off the map."

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Jr.'s sentiments come after the Markles' repeated attempts to get in touch with Meghan despite not having had a relationship with her for years and smearing her in the press. Her father, Thomas Markle, staged paparazzi photos of himself shortly before her wedding, released her private letters to the media, and tried to call out the Queen. Her estranged half-sister has said she would blame Meghan if their father died, and has even reportedly been put on Scotland Yard's "fixated persons list" because of the possible risks that she poses to the royal family's reputation.

Thomas Jr. echoed Samantha's sentiments, telling the Mirror, “If something critical happens to our father, would Meghan show up? I honestly don’t think she would. God forbid she’s not that heartless. I don’t think anybody could live with that for her entire life.”

He then followed up those accusations with a demand for the Duchess of Sussex to reach out: "You do have a family in the United States and we all love and care about you. Some day I hope you’re smart enough and mature enough to open up and let your family into your life, and baby Archie’s life. Most of all I hope you call your father and let him be at least a part of yours and Archie’s life. You owe him that.”