Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Her Former Home in a Green Erdem Coat

At approximately eight months pregnant, Meghan Markle is still turning heads. On Monday morning, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out with Prince Harry for Commonwealth Day wearing a bejeweled emerald green coat by Erdem while visiting Canada House in London.

Meghan's embellished jacket — which she teamed with black Aquazzura heels that matched the appliqués on her coat — made more than one statement during her royal engagement. Besides the topper being an obvious showstopper, the designer of the piece, Erdem Moralıoğlu, was born in Canada — Markle's former home before joining the British monarchy.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As you may remember, Meghan lived in the Canadian city of Toronto to film the show Suits, before she picked up and moved to London to be with Prince Harry permanently. So, we don't think it's purely coincidence that the duchess decided to pay tribute the country that she called home for several years with today's outfit — even if it was subtle.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Meghan has given a nod to Canadian designers during her short time as a royal. While Erdem is one of her favored fashion houses, she's also given other labels, including Aritzia, LINE, and House of Nonie, some playing time outside her closet.

According to Kensington Palace, Harry and Meghan are attending events that celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the U.K. In addition to a special musical performance, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also tried their hands at making maple taffy. We can't think of a better start to a Monday!