Of Course, Meghan Markle's Hair Looks Amazing After Giving Birth

In case you somehow missed it, the Royal Baby is here. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, early Monday morning. gave birth to her first child. The Duke and Duchess introduced Baby Sussex to the world this morning at St. George's hall in Windsor Castle.

The internet was swooning over this first glimpse of the newborn royal, but Markle's hair can't go unnoticed, too. Along with her smile, Markle wore her hair in undone beachy waves with a slight side part.

Meghan Markle has stuck to the same handful of hairstyles throughout her career as a royal. Her wedding day messy bun inspired brides everywhere, her bouncy, wavy blowout is in-demand at blowout bars, and her sleek ponytail looks just like the one you wear. Given Markle's loyalty to these styles, it's not surprising that she chose one of her go-to looks for this big life milestone.

Markle's hair looks amazing like it always does, that's not always the reality for most new moms. Since the entire world has been waiting for this first glimpse of the Royal Baby, she may have gotten some help from a hairstylist before her and Prince Harry greeted reporters in Windsor Castle. Still, the Duchess' hairstyle is refreshingly low-key and relatable, which is what we love about her.

Hairstyles aside, a big congrats are in order for the new parents.