Meghan Markle Channels Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman at Prince Harry's Polo Match

After a slew of royal events over the past several weeks, Meghan Markle is trading her formal attire for a laid-back weekend wardrobe. And, it appears she has taken her latest style cues from a very unexpected muse: Julia Roberts's character Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex attended husband Prince Harry's Audi Polo Challenge match wearing a breezy gingham sundress in shades of brown and white. She paired the belted Shoshanna Ashland getup with a white fedora and Sarah Flint Grear lace-up sandals.

SplashNews.com

While her outfit is not an exact replica of Roberts's version in the 1990 film, it could easily be defined as the modern-day, casual alternative.

TOUCHSTONE PICTURES/Ronald Grant Archive/Mary Evans/Everett Collection

When Roberts attends a polo match with her fictional boyfriend Richard Gere, she opts for a polka dot print, rather than plaid, in the same contrasting colors of Markle's dress. Additionally, her sun hat is wrapped in a silk scarf that matches her outfit, while Meghan keeps it simple with a classic black ribbon around her fedora.

However, they both have the messy bun situation down, sweeping their dark locks up into a rumpled hairstyle.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

During the event, Meghan was joined by friend Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

SplashNews.com

SplashNews.com

Harry's brother Prince William also competed in the annual charity polo match, but Kate and the kids were nowhere in sight.