Meghan Markle’s Future Daughter Will Inherit This Very Sentimental Piece of Jewelry from Her Collection

There's no denying that Meghan Markle has an impeccable wardrobe, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that she has a jewelry collection that easily rivals her designer threads. And we’re not even talking about her massive diamond engagement ring from husband Prince Harry.

Though the newlyweds do not currently have children, the Duchess of Sussex already has a family heirloom ready to be passed down to her future daughter.

In 2015, Markle spoke with Hello! magazine and confessed to buying herself a very splurge-worthy piece of jewelry after her show Suits hit a TV milestone. “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch,” she explained. “When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

Getty Images

To mark the momentous occasion of being able to buy herself such an extravagant gift, Meghan engraved the watch with a sentimental message that will hopefully inspire her daughter in the future.

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day,” she said. “That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”

Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana was also a fan of the Cartier French Tank watch, which will make the gift so much more meaningful.

In November, following their royal engagement, Harry and Meghan revealed that while they weren’t currently trying for a baby, they do have plans for children in the “near future.”

Eagle-eyed fans are convinced the near future is now, as Harry’s 2017 RS6 Avant Audi was listed on Auto Trader, prompting people to believe that the royal is preparing to upgrade to a more family-appropriate car.

Fingers crossed it’s a girl?