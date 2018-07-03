Prince Harry Wasn’t a Fan of the Odd Nickname Meghan Markle’s Friends Gave Him

Let it be said for the record: Meghan Markle's royal status and fame have not gone to her head. At least, as far as her friend Bryony Gordon is concerned.

Gordon is pals with Markle, and by extension, Prince Harry, and she insists that the couple is quite normal. (Well, you know, considering.) Marie Claire reports that Gordon sat down on the British show Loose Women to tell the world that seeing Meghan is "like chatting with a mate on the sofa with a cup of tea." That sentiment could not be more stereotypically British, just saying.

Max Mumby/Indigo

And it's worth taking Gordon's opinion at face value, since she's also chatted with Prince Harry for her mental health podcast. In fact, they're close enough that she's even got an affectionate nickname for him.

Gordon admitted that she began calling Prince Harry by the name "Hazza," which actually didn't go over too well at first. Eventually, the prince came around and "reluctantly" accepted his pet name, which is probably more of a testament to how much he really loves his wife than anything else.

Where did this nickname come from in the first place, though? Unfortunately, it's not at all clear, but were we to hazza-rd (sorry) a guess, perhaps it's some play on our favorite cheers, "Huzzah"?

Anyway, here's to Meghan and Prince Hazza!