Why Meghan Markle's Friend Teared up While Talking About Her

Meghan Markle's family may still be smearing her in the press, but at least she can count on her friends to defend her. Gayle King spoke to several of Meghan's friends for a new CBS special titled Meghan and Harry Plus One, which will look back on Meghan and Prince Harry's first year of marriage — and how their life has changed since baby Archie's arrival.

In clips from a sneak peek of the special, Meghan's makeup artist and close friend, Daniel Martin, shot down the accusations that the Duchess of Sussex has a diva attitude.

"What’s so frustrating is that you hear these stories and there’s no truth to them," he says in the clip. “It’s not the same person. In the years I’ve known her, the years I've worked with her, she's never had a diva fit, never."

Martin, who did Meghan's makeup on her wedding day, teared up while defending her, telling King, “I think because I know her so well, and I know she doesn’t deserve all of this negative press.”

Another one of Meghan's friends, actress Janina Gavankar, told King that the duchess doesn't read any press about her — good or bad (something Oprah has also revealed about Meghan).

“She doesn’t read the bad or the good because… she knows the metrics that you have for your own life cannot be based on a headline that somebody else wrote,” Gavanker said.

Gavanker and Martin also opened up about the significance of baby Archie's status as the first mixed race royal baby that we know of.

"Their child is going to represent what the world is now," Martin said. "It’s the dawn of a new generation.”

It's not the first time Meghan's friends have defended her — earlier this year, several of her close friends spoke to People in tell-all interviews, setting the record straight on rumors about her family and her image in the press.

RELATED: Is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Decision Their Most Traditional Move Yet?

While Meghan and Harry don't give any interviews for the CBS special, King has said that we'll be hearing from people in Meghan's inner circle, who "just want people to know that there's a whole different side to her that people don't know."

Meghan and Harry Plus One will air on Friday on CBS at 8 pm ET.