Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo (Finally) Opened Up About Their Relationship

Meghan Markle's friend, designer Misha Nonoo, is opening up about her relationship with the duchess — and says that nothing has changed in their friendship since the former actress became royalty.

“From, you know, the handwritten thank-you letters that you receive, to never missing a birthday, an occasion, checking in," she told the New York Times of Meghan's consistent thoughtfulness, royal title or not. "You may think because someone’s so busy that they’re not there, but that has never changed, how genuinely thoughtful she is."

Nonoo, who collaborated with the Duchess of Sussex on her Smart Works clothing collection, told the Times that while she has never been asked not to share details about Meghan in public, she rarely does, and couldn't recall having done so since her friend got engaged.

“I’m sure people probably think, like, ‘Things must be so different!’ et cetera, et cetera. ‘That must affect her friendships!’" she told the Times. "But all I can say is that from my perspective, she has not changed as a friend. From when I first met her, to a text that I would send yesterday or today, nothing has ever changed. Nothing."

When asked if their relationship had changed at least logistically, however, she said, "I definitely can’t speak about logistics."

The designer said that she met the then-actress during a lunch at Art Basel in Miami.

"We sat down and we started, actually, right from the get-go, talking about a shared passion for equality, women’s empowerment and our love of dogs," she shared.

When it comes to working together, Nonoo said that the duchess is a great collaborator: "I think, really being the person that she is, for each brand that she’s working with, she’s really entrusted us. She’s not a micromanager. She’s not that type of personality."

“Obviously, my experience is different to probably a lot of the other partners. All I can say is that she is the most generous, the most genuine person,” she said, calling Meghan “such a sister in the sense that, you know, if you’re her friend, she’ll do anything for you.”

A genuine person who still takes the time to send handwritten notes and fly to another country for a friend? Sounds about right.