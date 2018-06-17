Meghan Markle's Floral Oscar de la Renta Wrap Dress Is Perfect for a Summer Wedding

Though they are royalty, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just like any other married couple, making the rounds at their repertoire of summer weddings together. However, it just so happens that the nuptials they attended on Saturday were in honor of Celia McCorquodale, the niece of the late Princess Diana.

Celia, who is Harry's first cousin and the daughter of Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Diana's sister, tied the knot with George Woodhouse at St. Andrew and St. Mary's Church in Lincolnshire. Not too surprisingly, the bride wore a princess-worthy gown paired with the tiara her aunt Diana wore when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Allowing the bride to have her moment, Meghan opted for a low-key ensemble that's perfect for a summertime ceremony. Her flowing, floor-length wrap dress in a blue-and-white floral pattern by Oscar de la Renta ($5,490, modaoperandi.com) complemented the white fascinator Markle wore atop her signature messy bun and a matching clutch she held in her right hand.

A pair of white stilettos almost caused the Duchess of Sussex to take a tumble in the grass. Luckily, the crisis was averted, as Harry steadied her balance, like a total prince.

The red-haired royal also looked dapper in a three-piece suit, coordinating his baby blue tie to Meghan's dress.

Can these two get any cuter?