Meghan Markle Has the Most Zen Fitness Routine

Meghan Markle reportedly isn't in any rush to "bounce back" to her pre-baby body.

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair royal reporter and author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, told ET that the Duchess of Sussex has been taking a zen approach to fitness since giving birth. Noting that Meghan was "very into her fitness regime" before Archie was born, Nicholl said that as of now, "she has been taking it easy."

Unsurprisingly, yoga is reportedly "very much on her post-birth fitness regime."

Meghan has been an avid yoga lover for some time, and her mom, Doria Ragland, is a yoga instructor in L.A. According to reports from earlier this year, the Sussexes's home, Frogmore Cottage, was remodeled to include a "floating floor," which could be ideal for yoga practice.

"As I say, the whole approach has been holistic, it has been gentle," Nicholl said. "It's been a natural embracing of motherhood, and with that has come a pretty gentle routine. ... Meghan hasn't been hitting the gym. She hasn't been in any hurry to get back in shape. It's only four weeks really since the birth and she's been taking that exercise regime very gently, indeed."

When the duchess debuted baby Archie two days after giving birth, she was praised for dispelling a myth about postpartum bodies: the idea that your body automatically "bounces back" to what it looked like pre-pregnancy, or the idea that it even has to in the first place.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), if you've had a healthy pregnancy and a normal vaginal delivery, you should be able to start exercising again soon after the baby is born. It's usually safe to begin exercising a few days after giving birth or as soon as you feel ready, but if you had a C-section or complications, you should talk to your doctor about when it's safe to start working out again.

Once you do start exercising, ACOG recommends "moderate-intensity aerobic activity" every week.

Nicholl told ET that Meghan has been working in some gentle exercise, and is just trying to take care of her body — as she should.

"Apparently Doria took up postpartum yoga and baby yoga, and that's all Meghan has been doing," Nicholl says. "And lots of proud walks around Windsor Great Park, so, gentle exercise, but no hard training, no weights. She's apparently not in any hurry to ping back into shape. She's enjoying this time. She's being gentle to herself."

Good on her.