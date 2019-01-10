Here Are the Reasons Why Meghan Markle Was Given Each of Her Royal Patronages

It's official. Meghan Markle’s first official patronages have been announced, and, honestly, they couldn’t be more perfect for her.

The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

Just days after her first patronage, The National Theatre was leaked, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter Thursday morning that the 37-year-old would be the patron of three more charities that “reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare.”

In addition to The National Theatre, she will serve as patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, Mayhew, and Smart Works – all organizations that must we say are rather fitting for the Duchess of Sussex.

The National Theatre:

We are honoured to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex has become our Royal Patron.



We would like to thank The Queen, our previous Royal Patron, for Her Majesty’s unwavering support and service to the National Theatre.



More: https://t.co/OH8Ng5ub8d pic.twitter.com/tssGhhx17o — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) January 10, 2019

Having had a successful career as an actress (duh) prior to becoming a royal, we can totally see why The National Theatre was selected as one of her charities. It also doesn’t hurt that the Duchess is “a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together," according to the palace.

Association of Commonwealth Universities:

Who better to champion higher education than Markle, especially after that speech on women’s education that she gave while on her first Australian royal tour. According to the palace, “Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate of accessible education.”

Mayhew:

As a known dog (and animal) lover, the royal “has long understood the connection between animals and community welfare," making her the perfect person to support the cause. Here's to hoping for pics of the forthcoming royal baby and some puppies in the future.

Smart Works:

Given that she’s had the opportunity to meet with many women who have benefited from the charity’s support, we can totally see why she would want to lend her voice to Smart Works, which is dedicated to helping “long term unemployed and vulnerable women” become employed and ultimately change their lives, per the palace's statement.

The Duchess will have some big shoes to fill as two of her patronages – The National Theatre and the ACU — were officially passed down to her by the Queen, who had held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively.

The Duchess is already hard at work supporting her patronages as she was spotted making an appearance at the Smart Works headquarter in London looking super stylish.