Meghan Markle Reportedly Ended Her First Marriage Very Abruptly

In a new book written by Princess Diana’s biographer, Andrew Morton, the intricacies of Meghan Markle’s past are brought to light, including the rise and collapse of her first marriage to Trevor Engelson.

Engelson, 41, a producer known for his work on Remember Me (2010) and the upcoming TV adaptation of Heathers, met his future wife at a dive bar in West Hollywood.

According to Morton, conflict was borne early in the relationship as Engelson failed to consider Markle, a struggling actress, for roles in the films he was producing. Eventually, he was able to give Meghan a small role in Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson.

Michael Kovac/WireImage

When Markle received her big break as a series regular on Suits, she and Engelson were engaged. The show, which shot in New York, presented a major obstacle for the LA-based couple, but they persisted anyway.

A month before their 2011 wedding in Jamaica, Markle learned that the series was picked up for a second season, this time shooting in Canada—an even greater commute for the couple.

In 2013, Markle announced she and Engelson were divorcing, a surprise to both Meghan’s friends and Engelson himself.

“Trevor went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, ‘feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe,’” Morton writes. “A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post. Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come ‘totally out of the blue.’”

Three years later, of course, Markle went on to meet Prince Harry. The rest, as they say, is history.