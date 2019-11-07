Meghan Markle Wore a Solemn Navy Coat and Hat For Her Field of Remembrance Debut

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a somber appearance during the Field of Remembrance service at Westminster Abbey on Thursday morning.

Typically, Prince Harry has attended the services on his own over the past two years. This is Meghan's first time joining him, making it a special day for the couple. The annual event is just one part of a series of ceremonies and tributes that lead up to Remembrance Sunday, which will take place this upcoming weekend.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

Meghan wore mostly dark colors for the event. She came clad in a warm navy coat paired with a skinny belt, black leather gloves and boots, and a velvet hat with fishnet for the occasion. She also included a bright red poppy on her chest, a tribute to the Poppy Appeal movement that took shape as a fundraising effort to support veterans that happens each November. Prince Harry dressed in his Household Cavalry uniform.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

The Field of Remembrance is a location where former service men and women, members of the public, and anyone looking to offer tribute to individuals who lost their lives in action to reflect and remember. It's customary for visitors to plant a cross with a personal message there, a tradition that dates all the way back to 1928. It's open for 10 days a year, and this year Meghan and Prince Harry planted their own crosses in a beautiful poppy-centric display.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Consider Setting Up A "Second Base" Outside the U.K.

Originally, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was meant to join Meghan and Prince Harry. Unfortunately, she was unable to attend the event "owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days," according to Camilla's spokesperson from her Clarence House office.

Harry first attended the ceremony seven years ago alongside his grandfather Prince Philip. However, after Prince Philip ceased attending in 2017 after resigning from public duty, Harry had been going alone ever since.

On Sunday, Prince Charles will take point on the wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. Meghan and Harry are expected to attend.