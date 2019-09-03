Meghan Markle's Father Hoped Motherhood Would "Mellow" Her 

After an uncharacteristic hiatus from publicly dragging his own daughter, Meghan Markle’s chatty father Thomas Markle reemerged to discuss his four-month-old grandson, Archie.

Thomas, who has only seen Meghan and Prince Harry’s child through photos online, is desperate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out in regard to their son. “I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan,” he told The Mail on Sunday. “Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose.”

And despite the growing rift between himself and the Duchess, Thomas is “disappointed not to see Archie” and had “hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.”

But his commentary wasn't limited to the subject of his grandson. He also asserted that: 1) He “paid every penny” of her college tuition, countering his daughter’s claim that “scholarships, financial aid, and work study” earnings got her through school. 2) Yes, he’s seen the blowback from Meghan and Harry’s private plane trips and he has thoughts: “I think it's a shame that Meghan and Harry say one thing and act another way” — particularly when it comes to himself, of course: “I've still never met my son-in-law. Why couldn't Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me to ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets.”

He continued, “I don't want anything from Meghan or Harry,” (except personal pictures of Archie and a visit via private jet, of course) “but I'm not going to shut up until the whole truth is out there. I will continue to contradict anything said about me that isn't true.”