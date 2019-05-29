Of Course Meghan Markle’s Dad Has *Thoughts* About That New Lifetime Movie

We all know how many issues Thomas Markle has with his daughter, Meghan (he hasn't exactly gone out of his way to hide it) but now, he apparently is also personally offended by Lifetime's iteration of Meghan Markle.

More specifically, he's not happy about how the movie portrays his relationship with Meghan — right down to his non-involvement in the royal wedding.

In an interview with TMZ, Thomas Markle said that he was "incredibly disappointed" with how the TV movie painted the Markle family drama in the lead-up to the wedding, and that he felt "personally attacked" by Lifetime.

Oh, and he insisted that he never bailed on his daughter's wedding like the movie implied, and that he couldn't attend the ceremony because of his heart surgery.

If you'll recall, just before the wedding, Thomas had staged a bunch of paparazzi photos of himself (which Meghan's half-sister Samantha later took credit for), then after a dramatic back-and-forth, announced that he wouldn't be attending the wedding due to a surgery just three days before the ceremony.

A few months after the wedding, however, Thomas gave an interview to the Daily Mail, claiming that he was never sent an invitation to the ceremony at all.

"I never got a wedding invitation," he said at the time. "At first I thought, 'That's OK, because I'm part of the wedding,' but I would have loved to have had an invitation to put in a frame."

While his biggest gripe with the Lifetime movie was its portrayal of the pre-wedding drama, Thomas told TMZ that the movie itself is just plain "dumb fiction." We kind of have to give it to him there: It is, after all, a movie with actors that's just based on real-life events. Not a documentary.