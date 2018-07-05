All the Details of Meghan Markle's Banana Yellow Dress at the Youth Commonwealth Reception

Calling it like it is: It's been ages since we've seen Meghan Markle wear a bold, eye-catching color.

She's stuck to the basics, with one color in particular standing out in her closet. We haven't seen heads or tails of a print (with one exception...) since Meghan Markle said "I do" and became the Duchess of Sussex, but we had our fingers firmly crossed for a louder outfit at the Youth Commonwealth, since, sartorially speaking, the event seems to bring out her more daring side.

Yui Mok

Just a few months ago, pre-royal wedding, Markle wore a black and white striped Altuzarra dress to an event for the Commonwealth Youth Forum, an organization that has recently appointed Harry ambassador. On Thursday, though, she outdid herself in yet another Youth Commonwealth look, and this time, she went even bolder.

Meghan Markle (in dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell) and Prince Harry at tonight’s reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum (with thanks @royalreporter) pic.twitter.com/mgXYYQwoV4 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 5, 2018

The duchess stepped out alongside her husband for the Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception, and for the special occasion, she chose to wear a punchy, banana yellow shift dress by American designer (and former Lady Gaga stylist) Brandon Maxwell. (The look, originally $1,495 but currently on sale for $523, is almost sold out.) She showed off the boat-neck by sweeping her hair into a low bun.

The event itself is very important to Meghan and Harry given that earlier this year, Prince Harry was named the ambassador for the organization as part of Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth Trust. In plain English, this means that Harry and Meghan are being trusted as royal representatives by the queen herself. Pretty big deal.

While Harry's role with the organization is clear, Meghan's is less obvious, though her husband made sure to solidify her involvement when his placement was first announced.

"I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in," he said at the time, according to Marie Claire.

Looking at Thursday's event, it seems like she's taking that sentiment seriously.