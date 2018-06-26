Meghan Markle Is '80s Chic in Prada with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle's royal style has been a hot point of discussion since she married Prince Harry (after all, she is going head to head with Blake Lively for a Style Icon Award). And truthfully, Tuesday was no different as she re-joined her pal Queen Elizabeth for a good ol' fashioned royal event.

The only difference? This time, Prince Harry joined them.

Markle and the queen made their second public appearance together at Buckingham Palace for the Young Leaders Awards. Of course her husband Harry was there too, but much of the focus was centered on the royal ladies—particularly Markle's ensemble.

It's no secret that the Duchess of Sussex has a bit of a lenient interpretation of the strict royal fashion conduct. But on Tuesday, she dressed by the book in a past-the-knee frock with eight large buttons on it (shop a similar style at ASOS for only $67). The demure dress featured a high neckline, and is reportedly a Prada dress.

Since becoming a married royal, Markle has toned it down a bit. She's conformed to Queen Elizabeth's constricting fashion rule regarding her tights, she's kept her necklines high and colors muted, and we haven't yet seen one of her chic workwear pantsuits in months.

Still, it's always exciting to see what she wears as an official duchess, and this event was no exception. And look at how at ease Queen Elizabeth looks walking side-by-side with Markle! We think she approves.