Meghan Markle Recognizing a Fan from Instagram Is Peak 2018
Long before she was the Duchess of Sussex, an expectant mother, or Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle was just like all of us, living her best life on social media.
While Meghan tragically doesn't have an Instagram anymore (not that she really needs one, with cameras following her constantly), once upon a time, she was a regular Chatty Cathy on the platform. In addition to posting about her job, life, and even her controversial family, she also took time to swap DMs with fans of her TV show Suits, including a young woman named Hannah Sergel.
Hannah, who is now 20 years old, explained to 1 News Now NZ that she and the Duchess of Sussex used to be online friends, and Markle would act as a support system for her.
"I was friends with her on Instagram before she had to deactivate her account. We used to have conversations and stuff on there," Hannah said. "She would tell me to do well at university and encourage me to be myself."
While the two had never actually met IRL, that changed this week as Markle left Viaduct Harbour during her royal tour of New Zealand. Hannah came to support the royal in the crowd, and when she waved, Meghan recognized her and came over to say hi.
In a sweet video capturing the moment, Markle can be seen walking away from Prince Harry to greet Hannah warmly.
"She said, 'Thank you for getting in touch,' and then she gave me a hug and said she would read my letter that I gave her," Hannah said after the fact.
"It means the world to me. I am so shaky and flustered. When I first saw her, I cried."
Instagram bringing royals and teen fans together? That feels like a peak 2018 moment.