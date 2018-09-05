Meghan Markle's Famous Friends Were Hanging Out Without Her (Sort of)

Is everyone hanging out without Meghan Markle?

The Duchess of Sussex’s famous American pals, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams (both of whom attended her and Prince Harry’s May 19 royal wedding), were spotted at Arthur Ashe stadium on Tuesday at the U.S. Open, though they weren’t exactly swapping gossip about their mutual bestie.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Chopra hit the stands with her famous soon-to-be family: fiancé Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner. The theatrical couples cheered Williams throughout her game with Karolína Plíšková (which the former ultimately won), channeling their mid-match emotions through vigorous cheers and (hilarious) courtside facial expressions:

Gotham/Getty Images

Of course, several well-placed hand gestures were made on Priyanka’s part — because, you know, bling.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Serena was killing it on the court in her newly iconic Nike x Off-White tutu.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Though Markle’s no doubt experiencing a twinge of FOMO, we’re sure she’s happy to see her famous friends supporting one another.