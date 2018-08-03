We Can Officially Blame Meghan Markle's Dad for Less Access to the Royal Family

Another day, another tabloid printing salacious headlines that quote Meghan Markle's family members.

While Thomas Markle seems to be the most outspoken of the family, slamming even Princess Diana (he called her "one of them," as in a member of the royal family), we can't forget Meghan's half-sister Samantha, who will be joining U.K.'s Celebrity Big Brother this season and has admitted to "cashing in" on her proximity to Markle's fame.

Last week, during his 9-hour interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas made it clear that he won't be piping down any time soon. "I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family,” he told the publication “I refuse to stay quiet.”

Anwar Hussein

Well, his persistence may have ruined the entire public's access to Meghan and Prince Harry. According to Vanity Fair, the newlyweds have reportedly decided to take a step back from the spotlight amid the family drama. A source told the magazine that Harry "worries there is too much hysteria around Meghan and he wants to row back a bit."

Meanwhile, a photographer at the Sentebale Polo Cup, where Harry and Meghan shared a kiss last week said, "It was quite clear that they didn’t want the press anywhere near them."

To keep the press at bay, the couple have allegedly tightened their inner circle and are spending most of their time in the Cotswolds, aka the middle of nowhere. "It’s very clear they want to be private and left alone," a local told the publication. "The property is in the middle of woodland and you wouldn’t know it was there. It is very remote which is why they like it. It’s like a fortress. There’s a huge security presence, you can’t get close."

As for their friends? "They both expect a code of silence. If you talk to the press you’re out," a source says. "Harry didn’t used to care that much about what was written [in the press], he just said it was a load of shite, but he’s very protective of Meghan and defensive these days." Yikes!

After feeling betrayed by her own family, Meghan wants to be able to trust those who she surrounds herself with. "If the royals value one quality in others more than anything else then it is loyalty, and the couple will feel very let down by what’s happened," says royal editor Camilla Tominey to Vanity Fair.

If you thought access was restricted to the royals now, it appears they're not afraid to put up an even bigger wall.