Meghan Markle Cleared Up a Lot of Falsehoods About Her Relationship with Her Father

Meghan Markle is taking legal action against the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday — both of which she says made false claims about her background, her relationship with estranged father Thomas Markle, renovations at Frogmore Cottage, and more (like the connection between her love of avocados and “human rights abuses, drought, and murder”).

The Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail's extensive coverage of her relationship with her father includes a letter she sent him that they claimed to excerpt in full, but Markle says less than half of the letter was actually published.

The Duchess of Sussex’s legal team wrote, “The omitted parts demonstrate the Claimant’s care for her father and others, as well as her concern about the UK tabloid media exploiting her father, and the fact that she addresses untruths previously published by the Defendant. Those elements did not fit the Defendant’s narrative within the Articles.”

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Harry Wrote a Heartbreaking Statement About the Sussexes' New Lawsuit

In response to the Mail on Sunday’s claims that her father had called her ahead of her wedding to explain that his health prevented him from attending and that she “did not ask about her father’s welfare” following his heart attack, “failed to provide financial support,” didn’t “reach out” ahead of the wedding, and ignored him following the nuptials, Markle’s team wrote, “The true position is that the Claimant has a long history of looking after her father’s welfare and trying to find solutions to any health problems … she did provide extensive financial support for him, as well as act as primary caregiver for her grandmother … her father did not telephone her to explain that he was not coming to her wedding … her team in Los Angeles did provide him with continued support for which he had expressed gratitude … she had reached out to him prior to the wedding and sought to protect him, as well as to ensure that he would be able to come to the wedding … she did not ignore him afterwards.

”So … maybe Meghan and her father will reconcile after all?