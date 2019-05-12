Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Just Got Remarried

Meghan Markle and her ex-husband Trevor Engelson both hit two major milestones in their lives this week. As you already know (unless you've been living under a rock), Meghan has given birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, Archie Harrison, and Trevor moved on with a new marriage.

On Saturday, the film producer wed his new wife, Tracey Kurland, after proposing to her while on a tour of Napa Valley in June. The romantic ceremony took place outside at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California. Twinkling string lights and baby's breath decorated the tent for the couple's exchange of vows.

It was a relatively low-key affair, and the night before, at the rehearsal dinner, the setting was just as laid-back. According to ET, tables were covered in blue tie-dye tablecloths, limes, and chips and guacamole. "It couldn’t have been more different than the royal wedding," a wedding guest told the publication. "This was not stuffy! It was fun and casual and absolutely beautiful. Everyone was having the best time, especially Trevor and Tracey."

The insider added: "They wanted the weekend to be laid back and comfortable, something where their personalities really could shine. They thought of every detail and were making sure their guests had the best time... They were surrounded by all their favorite people and literally glowing."

Trevor and Meghan wed in September 2011 in Jamaica with "a gathering of more than 100 family and friends who partied for four days enjoying local beer, rum punches and human wheelbarrow races along the white-sand beach," according to the Daily Mail. Two years later, they split.

Coincidentally, Trevor's second wedding took place almost exactly a year from the date that Meghan got remarried to Harry at St. George's chapel in Windsor Castle. In the months since, the couple have been blissfully happy as newlyweds, welcoming Baby Archie ahead of their first anniversary.

Looks like everything happens for a reason.