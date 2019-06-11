There's a Romantic Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s New Ring

Over the weekend, Meghan Markle made her first appearance since debuting baby Archie, and fans were quick to note that she showed up with a new some new bling.

During her appearance at Trooping of the Colour to honor Queen Elizabeth's birthday, Meghan wore a third ring on her finger, alongside her engagement and wedding rings. While it was speculated that the new ring was a push present from Prince Harry, People reports that it's an eternity ring, and was a gift from Harry for their anniversary.

An eternity ring is usually given after a milestone event, like an anniversary or the birth of a child. The Sussexes were two-for-two, having recently celebrated both their first wedding anniversary and baby Archie's birth.

Meghan is wearing a third ring on her ring finger - a delicate pave-set band - alongside her engagement and wedding rings. pic.twitter.com/I9I4tvnF8t — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) June 8, 2019

According to People, Prince William also gave Kate Middleton an eternity ring after Prince George's birth.

During the Trooping of the Colour event, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a chic navy ensemble by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and a matching Noel Stewart fascinator. While Meghan is actually still on maternity leave and isn't scheduled for a public event until October, she might still make a few surprise appearance between now and then.

In the meantime, it sounds like she and Prince Harry are busy settling in with Archie at Frogmore Cottage.