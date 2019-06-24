Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Just Got a Major Upgrade

It's been less than two years since Prince Harry presented Meghan Markle with a beautiful, three-stone engagement ring set on a yellow gold band, but it appears as if the couple have already decided to invest in an upgrade.

The redesign was debuted at Trooping the Colour — the same appearance that Meghan was spotted wearing a never-before-seen eternity band, which was an anniversary gift from Harry.

While royal watchers were distracted from Meg's new sparkling row of diamonds, they completely missed the fact that the duchess reset her original engagement ring onto a micro-pavé band. See a side-by-side comparison of the changes below:

Looks like #MeghanMarkle has upgraded her engagement ring 😲 pic.twitter.com/W2fWXWmuFx — 👑 Di (@dichroisms) June 24, 2019

It's unclear as to when Meghan transitioned settings since she opted to not wear her engagement ring during her last trimester of pregnancy — most likely because of swollen fingers. The new band could also be a transition piece until Meghan returns to her pre-pregnancy weight, as Harry has expressed how much she loved the gold one.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewelry collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," he said during the couple's engagement interview.

Whether the band is now a permanent part of the collection or a temporary one, we're loving the new bling.