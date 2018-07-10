Meghan Markle's Simple LBD Is Actually a Message to the Designer Who Slammed Her Wedding Dress

At first glance, Meghan Markle's latest LBD seems nothing short of straightforward. It's got thick straps. It's black. It goes past her knee. It's relatively unadorned. Nothing more to be said, right?

Well, not exactly. Markle's seemingly simple outfit choice, her third (!) of the day, actually spoke volumes about a certain alleged feud with fashion designer Emilia Wickstead.

BRIAN LAWLESS/Getty Images

Let's rewind for a second: Back in May, Markle was at the center of a fairytale-come-true when she wed her husband Prince Harry in the widely-watched royal wedding. She wore a custom Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown, and lived happily ever after ... but not without seemingly pissing off a fashion designer along the way.

English designer Wickstead, who had dressed both Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton before that point, spoke out against Markle's wedding dress design, and she sounded a little green with envy. “Her dress is identical to one of our dresses,” Wickstead said at the time. “Apparently, a lot of commentators were saying, ‘It’s an Emilia Wickstead dress.'”

RELATED: Designer Who Claimed that Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress Is a Ripoff Clears the Air

Unfortunately for all involved, her commentary didn't end there.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/Getty Images

“If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose,” she said, also chiming in about her thoughts on Markle’s hairdo. “I was like, ‘Hold the wisps [of her hair] back—it’s a royal wedding for God’s sake.”

Cue the awkward record scratch. Afterwards, Wickstead cleared the air and said she was "extremely saddened" by her comments and she "[does] not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs."

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Wore Olive Green to Prince Louis’s Christening

While the royals camp has remained mum on the subject entirely, it seems that Markle is accepting Wickstead's olive branch. How do we know this? Because that simple black dress she wore to Ireland on her first international visit is made by none other than Emilia Wickstead.

Clearly, Markle is taking a diplomatic approach not just to her royal duties, but also to her life in general. Not a bad way to kick off the visit.