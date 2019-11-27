Meghan Markle Stressed the Importance of Education For All in a Powerful Letter

Meghan Markle has been championing the power of education for years, and her latest move toward impressing its importance upon the masses may be her most influential yet.

The Duchess of Sussex took some time out to celebrate World Access to Higher Education Day on Tuesday by penning an open letter for all for The Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). In her letter, Meghan stressed the importance of everyone, "regardless of gender or socioeconomic background," having access to higher education.

"[...]Education expands mindsets, and those minds can then expand the scope of the world at large. From a micro to a macro level, it is with education that we see great change," Meghan wrote.

"Earlier this year I met Simon Kiongo from Kenya, who grew up on a small family farm, and traded vegetables as a means of covering tuition costs," the duchess shared further on in the letter. "It struck me as such a prime example of how so many around the world yearn for education and do whatever they can to afford themselves that opportunity. Now, with support from the ACU, he is doing remarkable cancer research for his country, specifically looking at fertilisers in the food supply and the carcinogenic links that has on community health. Simon is higher education in action."

Meghan has spent countless hours extolling the virtues of education as well as women's rights, an important part of the charity work she's done over the years. Her first royal tour speech in 2018 focused heavily on the subject, as she touched on the importance of education access as well.

“Everyone should be afforded the opportunity to receive the education they want, but more importantly the education they have the right to receive. And for women and girls in developing countries, this is vital. When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but for all of those around them," Markle said. "And while progress has been made in many areas across the Commonwealth, there is always scope to offer more opportunities to the next generation of young adults, and specifically to young women.”

In October 2019, she celebrated the International Day of the Girl with a moving speech aimed at young girls, posted to the official Sussex Royal Instagram account.

"Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding Menstrual Hygiene Management, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence."