Did Prince Charles and Camilla Just Give Us a Hint About Meghan Markle’s Due Date?

If you also suffer a minor heart attack in anticipation of Baby Sussex news every time you see Meghan Markle's name trending, this might help put you at ease.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla just dropped a major clue about when their grandbaby is due, even though the Duke and Duchess themselves have not confirmed an official date. (The child has been suspected to be due sometime between late April and early May.)

People reports that Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be taking a trip to Germany on May 7 for a series of engagements. And since they're expected to be nearby when the royal baby is born, we could venture that the baby is due before May 7.

Of course, that's just a theory for now — and even if the due date is meant to be before May 7, the baby could still be born earlier or later than expected. Still, if you were marking your calendar and anxiously awaiting for Baby Sussex's arrival, this sounds like a pretty valid hint.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

No matter when the baby is born, however, we as the public likely won't find out until later. Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they will be waiting to share the news of Baby Sussex's arrival until after they've had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family. They've also made a break in royal tradition by declining to do the traditional debut photo shoot at the hospital, opting instead to do a photo call at Windsor Castle.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Mom Has Inspired a Royal Romance Novel — and It Sounds So Juicy

Understandably, the parents-to-be probably want to have some time to be with their new arrival away from prying eyes and share the news on their own terms. But when they're ready, the world will be here to welcome Baby Sussex (relatively) soon.