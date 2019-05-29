Why Meghan Markle Is Sitting Out Donald Trump's U.K. Visit

Melania and Donald Trump are set to make their first state visit to the U.K. next week, and although Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are all scheduled to meet with the Trumps, Meghan Markle is not.

The Trumps' itinerary has been released, and Meghan's name isn't on it — but she's not necessarily sitting out their visit as a political statement. After all, she only gave birth a few weeks ago, and hasn't made any public appearances since debuting baby Archie to the world. In fact, she's not 100% confirmed for any public appearances yet, except for the annual summit for the charity One Young World, which takes place in October in London (though there's a possibility we could see her out before then).

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Trumps will be visiting the U.K. from June 3-5, and as opposed to their last visit, which was less formal, this one will be a bigger state affair. Trump will reportedly be bringing all five of his adult children, and according to his itinerary, will be meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince Harry.

Image zoom Matt Dunham/Press Association/AP

Though Prince William and Kate Middleton aren't on the itinerary for an official meeting (Prince Harry is reportedly joining a lunch with Trump and the Queen), they'll reportedly be in attendance for the state banquet for the Trumps. Harry and Meghan, however, are not slated for an appearance at the dinner.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also welcomed the Obamas for their state visit in 2011, and could do the same with Trump's visit.

Meghan has commented on Trump during an appearance on The Night Show with Larry Wilmore in May 2016, calling him “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive," she said at the time. "Think about just female voters alone. I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That’s a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it.”