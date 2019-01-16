Meghan Markle Wore a $35 Dress to Hang Out With a Bunch of Dogs

Meghan Markle is literally married to Prince Charming, but that fact is not the source of our jealousy on this Wednesday morning.

While 6 out of 7 days of our week may be spent wondering what it's like to find ourselves in the arms of a prince, today we ponder, "What's it like to go to work and just hang out with a bunch of excellent dogs while also wearing an Armani coat?" (Thanks for keeping us on our toes, Meghan.)

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity on Wednesday for her first official visit since she was announced as the organization's patron earlier this month. Dressed in head-to-toe beige, with a $35 H&M maternity sweater dress under her designer coat, Markle made quite the first impression on Roobarb, a Very Good Boy who has provided companionship to those in need. We're sure the pup will remember this fantastic photo opp together for years to come, as will we.

Meghan meets Roobarb who has helped care home residents🐶❤️

One of the many other successful schemes @themayhew facilitates is #PetRefuge, which provides shelter and care for the pets of people facing crisis (be it financial problems, unemployment etc).pic.twitter.com/698p2HiTeW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 16, 2019

The soon-to-be-mom, who confirmed she's 6 months along on Monday, was a natural choice for the patron position given her past as a dog mom to a rescue Labrador-shepherd mix, Bogart (who sadly stayed behind in Toronto when she jumped across the pond), and her Beagle, Guy, now a proud ex-pat living that royal life abroad. She and Harry also adopted a new Lab following their wedding, so suffice it to say that the Mayhew pups were in very good (and very fashionable) hands.