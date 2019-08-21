Meghan Markle's Stylist BFF Wrote a Scathing Message to the Duchess's "Racist Bullies"

These days, it seems like everyone has something to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — and not all of it is heaps of praise for the couple's charity work or their role as new parents to baby Archie.

Yes, believe it or not, the public (read: faceless internet trolls) has buried the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in criticism, most recently for their family trip to Spain for Meghan's birthday a couple of weeks ago. While Meghan and Harry have not personally addressed those calling them "hypocrites" for flying in private jets as they advocate for the fight against climate change, their Very Famous Friends have formed something of a coalition, jumping to the couple's defense and admonishing their detractors.

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan's Canada-based stylist BFF, is the latest to issue a statement on the chorus of critics. In an Instagram posted late Tuesday, she cut straight to the chase: "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend or family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies."

She captioned the post, "3 years of undeserved hate and abuse," referring to the length of time that Meghan has been publicly connected to Prince Harry and the language that has been used to criticize her since. "It's enough."

In addition to her Instagram post, Mulroney also came to Meghan's defense on Twitter, retweeting a thread by outspoken activist and actress Jameela Jamil, who posted about the recent criticisms surrounding the duke and duchess's travel.

Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit. Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up. https://t.co/OMwwRU31p9 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

"Ugh," she relatably began her tweet, "Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she's black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it." She continued, "Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You've all lost your marbles."

She followed the tweet with a recollection of an article from an unnamed publication in which it was allegedly written that "Meghan's exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line."

I will never forget reading an English shit rag, writing the words, “Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line...” (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.) — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 20, 2019

And as for the concerns over Meghan and Harry's travel, and those who said they should've flown commercial (as the royal family has done on multiple occasions), Jamil raised the point that their proximity to civilians may actually endanger the public.

"And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets," she wrote. "They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions."

While some — including Diana's former body guard — have said that it's more cost effective and environmentally conscious for members of the royal family to fly commercial, it is also of note that Meghan and Harry were not on any official business for their private family trip, and that at least part of their travel was arranged by Elton John, who flew them out on his own jet. Following the outrage, John cleared the air about the couple's carbon emissions by tweeting that "to support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™."

In addition to John, Jamil, and Mulroney, other celebrities including Pink and Ellen DeGeneres have used their platforms to ask the critics to please, lay off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Of course, they've also been defended from vicious attacks by Oprah as well as George and Amal Clooney, which is pretty much the closest thing to the Avengers that Hollywood has to offer by way of defense.