Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal Briefcase Is Going Up for Auction

Before the days of being a duchess and inspiring Netflix holiday movies and even before she was Rachel Zane on Suits, Meghan Markle graced TV screens everywhere as a "suitcase girl" on Deal or No Deal, the game show hosted by Howie Mandel. As part of her duties on the show, she stood beside suitcase No. 24 and that piece of TV history could be yours if you're good with an auction paddle.

The Sun reports that the original, bonafide Deal or No Deal prop, which Markle used for 34 episodes, is going up for auction in Hollywood: A Collector’s Ransom Auction. The auction house expects the piece of royal history to sell for about £5,000 (approximately $6,500). Markle appeared on the show in 2006 and left after just a year to pursue more serious acting gigs in Hollywood.

She was probably very happy to get off that particular stage. Markle told Esquire that the experience wasn't all that glamorous and involved cheap shoes and hours of standing still.

"I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down," she said. She also mentions that she was No. 26, not 24, so there could be some miscommunication going on between producers and the auction house.

Interested buyers have until December 17, 18, and 19 to decide just how bad they want this particular piece of Meghan Markle history. In addition to Markle's case, the auction includes Judy Garland's blue and white jumper from The Wizard of Oz and props from Marvel flicks, such as Captain America's red, white, and blue shield and Iron Man's robotic gauntlets.